Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service.
In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid for 3 months out of his 18-month contract.
St. John said West refused to pay out the remaining balance which led to the business manager filing his lawsuit. However, he’s struggled to find West to serve him. He said he hired a process server to go over to West’s businesses but none of the addresses are still valid.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West’s company was sued for eviction for one office building.
“After a diligent attempt, the process server was unable to execute service on the agent for service of process for Yeezy, who appeared to no longer be occupying the office address listed on the 2022 California state filing,” the filing read.
“For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses,” they said
In addition, St. John said they cannot figure out where West is currently living.
“Because of Mr. West's celebrity status and his own interests in protecting his privacy and information about where he resides, additional time and resources are needed to ascertain his whereabout for personal service, and additional time and resources are needed to attempt other forms of service,” the motion reads.
St. John has asked the court to allow them until March to complete service.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this week, West was spotted in Beverly Hills on a lunch date with a mystery blonde women.