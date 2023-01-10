Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills

In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid for 3 months out of his 18-month contract.

St. John said West refused to pay out the remaining balance which led to the business manager filing his lawsuit. However, he’s struggled to find West to serve him. He said he hired a process server to go over to West’s businesses but none of the addresses are still valid.