Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton ‘Outraged’ By Prince Harry’s Memoir, Family Feels He Is On ‘A Path To Destruction’

Harry revealed that he begged his father not to marry Camilla. He accused her of leaking stories to the press in an effort to rehabilitate her image as the mistress that broke up Charles and Diana’s marriage.

“[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press,” Harry said. “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”