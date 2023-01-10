Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton ‘Outraged’ By Prince Harry’s Memoir, Family Feels He Is On ‘A Path To Destruction’
Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton have remained silent about Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir that spilled about them — but sources revealed the two are privately expressing their anger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harry has been on a media blitz this week to promote his memoir Spare which was released today. During his various interviews, Harry revealed portions of the book that talked about his sister-in-law and his stepmother.
Harry revealed that he begged his father not to marry Camilla. He accused her of leaking stories to the press in an effort to rehabilitate her image as the mistress that broke up Charles and Diana’s marriage.
“[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press,” Harry said. “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”
In another chapter, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Shortly after our private meetings with her, she began to develop her long-term strategy, a campaign directed at marriage and with time, the Crown (with the blessing of our father, we supposed).”
Kate didn’t get off easy either. Harry accused her of being a drama queen ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle. He even exposed a text exchange between his wife and Kate where they argued over dresses.
Sources close to Camilla said she has been “left astounded” by Harry’s remarks. An insider told Vanity Fair, “He is on a path of self-destruction. There is so much vengeance. The late Queen would have been absolutely devastated.”
Page Six broke the story that Kate is both “outraged and hurt” by the book, according to royal author Tom Bower.
Camilla, Kate and the rest of the family have said they will not be commenting on the book. Meghan has not been seen out with Harry during the PR tour.