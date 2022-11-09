'This Country Is Built On Blood Of Slavery!' Protestor PELTS King Charles & Queen Camilla With Eggs During Royal Visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla were pelted with eggs this week while the royal couple was visiting the city of York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to take place during Charles’ first visit to the city since being appointed King, an activist reportedly targeted the royal couple as they took a tour of York on Wednesday and attended the unveiling of a statue put in place to honor the late Queen Elizabeth.
But the visit took a turn for the worse when a volley of eggs started flying past the new monarch and his wife as the pair stopped to be greeted by city officials.
According to Daily Mail, the protestor suspected of pelting the eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla has been identified as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell.
Thelwell is reportedly an outspoken member of the global environmental group Extinction Rebellion and was tackled to the ground shortly after hurtling the eggs towards the new king.
Upon being tackled to the ground, Thelwell shouted: “This country was built on the blood of slaves!” Other onlookers in attendance rebuked the 23-year-old activist and shouted back: “God save the King!” and “Shame on you!”
North Yorkshire Police later confirmed Thelwell had been arrested for the incident on suspicion of a public order offence.
The young protestor was also confirmed to have previously been involved in a separate demonstration that blocked the London Bridge – a demonstration that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “completely unacceptable” at the time.
Surprisingly, none of the eggs Thelwell pelted at King Charles and Camilla struck the royal couple. The couple were also reportedly “unfazed” by the entire incident and King Charles quickly moved along to speak at the unveiling of his late mother’s statue.
“The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life,” Charles said during the ceremony, only moments after the egg incident. “Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wednesday’s incident in Yorkshire was hardly the first time a protestor confronted a member of the royal family during an important ceremony.
In September, shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the disgraced Prince Andrew was targeted by a protestor as the Duke of York walked past a group of mourners while leading the late Queen’s coffin to Scotland’s St. Giles’ Cathedral.
“Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” the heckler shouted at Andrew before being pulled away by an officer and placed into custody.
“Disgusting," the heckler continued, adding, “Oy, I’ve done nothing wrong!”
“Powerful men shouldn’t be allowed to commit sexual crimes and get away with it,” the protestor, later identified only as Rory, said shortly after shouting at Prince Andrew.