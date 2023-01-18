Candace Cameron Bure SLAMMED By 'Who's The Boss' Actor Danny Pintauro Over Her 'Horrifying' 2015 Interview About His HIV Status
Candace Cameron Bure was slammed by actor Danny Pintauro over her "horrifying" comments about his HIV-positive status, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pintauro, 47, spoke about the traumatizing experience he endured when he appeared alongside Bure, 46, on The View in 2015 after he revealed to Oprah that he was diagnosed with HIV.
Pintauro opened up about the experience on an episode of David Yontef's Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.
The Who's The Boss? actor recalled being a guest star on The View to raise awareness for the virus. At the time, he had recently revealed he was HIV-positive, which he had kept a secret for more than a decade.
What began as an attempt to educate viewers and raise support for those battling the virus, ended in what Pintauro described as "one of the lowest moments" of his life due to the Full House star's comments.
Pintauro claimed that Bure asked him if "he took responsibility" for his diagnosis.
"She basically said, 'Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?'" Pintauro told the Behind The Velvet Ropes host. "And, turned on the spot to my husband and said, 'do you have unprotected sex with your husband?'"
"I mean it was horrifying," Pintauro continued. "It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah. And so it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in."
Pintauro referred to Bure's decision to leave the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family Network, which she claimed better aligned with her stance on "traditional marriage."
"She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past," Pintauro added. "And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It’s almost like she went backward in a way."
As this outlet reported, Bure's comments about "traditional" marriage brought backlash from some of her longtime friends, like her onscreen little sister, Jodie Sweetin.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Candace's team for comment.