Candace Cameron Bure SLAMMED By 'Who's The Boss' Actor Danny Pintauro Over Her 'Horrifying' 2015 Interview About His HIV Status

Pintauro claimed that Bure asked him if "he took responsibility" for his diagnosis.

"She basically said, 'Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?'" Pintauro told the Behind The Velvet Ropes host. "And, turned on the spot to my husband and said, 'do you have unprotected sex with your husband?'"

"I mean it was horrifying," Pintauro continued. "It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah. And so it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in."

Pintauro referred to Bure's decision to leave the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family Network, which she claimed better aligned with her stance on "traditional marriage."