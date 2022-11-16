'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks

"I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash.

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she continued, venting about how it's only causing a further divide. "Given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised."

Bure went on to share how she wants to spread love, adding that her heart "yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God."