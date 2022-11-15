Hilarie Burton SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments, Calls Actress A 'Bigot'

Hilarie Burton has dubbed Candace Cameron Bure a “bigot” after Bure revealed both she and her new TV network will not promote same-sex couples in roles on their programs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The backlash against Bure first began on Monday when the former Full House actress gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal in which she revealed Great American Family – the new network she joined after leaving Hallmark Channel – “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”