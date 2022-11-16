'You're Supposed To Be A Role Model!': Candace Cameron Bure Trolled On Instagram Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments As Daughter Natasha Rushes To Her Defense

Several critics and celebrities have spoken out after she suggested there are no plans to feature same-sex couples on the new Great American Family network, unlike the Hallmark Channel.

"Where is your unconditional love for humanity?" one social media user commented.

Another social media user questioned, "You gonna talk about your homophobic comments in that article or you just gonna turn off all your comment sections?"

"Real Christian values don't equal hate. Bye Felicia!" a third naysayer wrote. "You're supposed to be a role model," another echoed, while a fifth slammed her recent project, writing, "Seems like a dry homophobic movie to me."

Celebrities JoJo Siwa and Hilarie Burton also expressed their grievances.