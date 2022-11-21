'Traditional Values Killed At Least 5 People': Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure After Colorado Springs Shooting

"THIS! This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the 'aren't-I-cute-girl-next-door' bulls--- that I called out last week," Burton began.

"The bigotry of @GAfamilyTV is the most dangerous kind. It normalizes exclusion under the guise of 'protecting traditional values.'"

Cameron Bure sparked controversy when she did a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which the Fuller House alum said the Christian network she is now working for would not focus on gay couples in their programming.