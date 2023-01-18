Your tip
Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks

todd julie chrisley how they are spending last weeks prisons
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 17 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money.

As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence.

RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but he'll be forced to pay more — most likely for two reasons, with one being that Julie is stuck in the middle of nowhere.

Source: Mega
Todd will be enjoying name brands like Tums for heartburn relief, while Julie will only be offered a generic type of antacid. Tums will run him $3.45 — that's one dollar more than his wife will pay if she needs relief. Todd will also get to snack on well-known cereal brands like Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, and Quaker oatmeal, with prices ranging from $3.05 to $4.45.

Julie will have the option of buying Raisin Bran for $2.35, but her only other choice will be reduced to a cereal called Honey Nut Scooters for $2.70.

Todd will also get better chip options, including Fritos ($2.65), nacho cheese Doritos ($2.55), and pork rinds ($1.25). Julie can pick from hot and spicy pork rinds (75 cents), plain or BBQ chips ($1.25), or tortilla chips ($1.50).

When it comes to toothpaste, deodorant, and other essential hygiene products, Todd's prison offers more.

todd chrisley prison christmas menu pp
Source: Mega
The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch can choose between Degree, Dial, or Right Guard to keep his underarms fresh — but he'll have to shovel out anywhere from $1.35 to $5.30 to keep himself clean. Hopefully, Todd is a Colgate fan because he'll only be able to pick from the brand's baking soda toothpaste ($3.85), sensitive toothpaste ($7.20), and mouthwash (4.85).

Todd's shampoo and conditioner range from $2.20 for Suave shampoo and $2.60 for the brand's conditioner. If he has a dandruff breakout, a bottle of Head and Shoulders will put him back $9.75.

Julie's deodorant will be limited to Dial ($1.45) Degree ($2.55), or Sure ($2.30) — unless she wants to swap out any of those for Old Spice for $2.70. Surprisingly, she'll be able to pick between Colgate and Crest, and her toothpaste will still cost significantly less than her husband's.

She can also buy Suave to wash her hair and Head of Shoulders — but a bottle of that will cost her $7.35.

julie chrisley prison tallahassee yoga
Source: Mega
If either of them wants to write home, they better have 15 to 30 cents in their account. That's the cost of blue and black inked pens in prison. Julie will have to pay $1.65 for notebook paper, while Todd is stuck spending $2.10 for a legal pad, and that's a lot of toilet-scrubbing money!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Todd and Julie could make as little as 12 cents per hour or as much as 40 cents per hour on toilet duty, working in food service, and more.

The reality stars-turned-inmates were convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June. They left behind their three kids together — Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16. They also have their adopted granddaughter, Chloe, 10, and Todd's oldest children from his previous marriage — Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31.

