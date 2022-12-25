Down In The Dumps: Todd Chrisley Could Make 12 Cents An Hour Scrubbing Toilets In Prison

Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that inmates' hourly rates are broken up into "four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40," with bathroom duty being the low man on the totem pole.

Incarceration will already be hard for Chrisley — who was convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud alongside his wife, Julie Chrisley, in June — but can he stomach scrubbing his prison pals' feces off porcelain thrones?