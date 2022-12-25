Your tip
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Source: Mega
Dec. 25 2022

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.

Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that 2022 has been a tough year," the source added. "It's thanks to good friends like George that they're back on track."

"Julia puts on a brave face, but for months their friends have been openly talking about them spending less time together," a pal said recently, adding the couple NEVER discussed splitting.

"They're devoted parents [to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and Henry, 15] with a lot of love for each other still," the source said.

But Danny, who met Julia while working as a cinematographer on 2001's The Mexican, "is a surfer dude at heart who doesn't much care for being Julia's arm candy. He's not into the spotlight and all that B.S., and she's given up trying to change his mind."

The Hollywood vet has been game to attend big events without Danny — like the London premiere of her film Ticket to Paradise, where she tagged along with George and his wife, Amal.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Julia's rep for comment.

Julia and Danny's relationship has been complicated from the beginning. She was dating actor Benjamin Bratt, and Danny was married when the two met. He divorced his wife in 2002 and married Julia that summer.

She seemingly dissed Danny's ex-wife, Vera, following their split by wearing a DIY t-shirt reading "a low Vera." Julia later defended her outfit, stating, "It was private. I stand by my T-shirt."

Despite their alleged issues, Danny paid loving tribute to his wife over the summer to celebrate their two-decades-long marriage.

"Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time," he said on July 4.

