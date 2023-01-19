'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's Husband 'ALIVE & Well' In Costa Rica After Being Declared Dead In 2002

Lewis vanished in 1997, just six years after marrying Baskin in 1991, and was legally declared dead in 2002.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin 's former husband Don Lewis isn't dead after all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that she first shared the news during a November 2021 interview, which has since picked up traction and taken fans by surprise.

Viewers of the docuseries placed blame on animal rights activist Baskin for Lewis' disappearance with some speculating she could have been involved.

During the gripping Netflix series, zoo operator Joseph Maldonado-Passage (AKA Joe Exotic) accused Baskin of being connected to her ex's death, but she denied the allegations.