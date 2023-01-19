REVEALED: Jimmy Fallon's Crypto Catastrophe After Talk Show Host Promoted NFTs On 'Tonight Show' Without Disclosing Financial Stake

Jimmy Fallon is one of the celebrities being sued over his alleged involvement in hawking Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs without disclosing his own financial stake, and the crypto catastrophe isn't over yet.

RadarOnline.com has learned the legal drama involving Fallon and other stars captured the attention of his network following claims that A-listers peddled the non-fungible tokens without sharing their investment in the company behind them, Yuga Labs.

The suit filed in California federal court alleged the promotion convinced investors to buy BAYC NFTs.