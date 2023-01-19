Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman , who claims to be the criminal's grandson.

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson 's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.

Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back in 1959.