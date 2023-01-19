Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death
A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.
Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.
Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back in 1959.
Meanwhile, a birth certificate for Charles Manson Jr. filed in court appeared to show Freeman's ties to the infamous criminal, detailing how Jr. was born April 10, 1956 in Los Angeles to the then-21-year-old Manson and 18-year-old Rosalie Jean Willis.
Judge Ruben Garcia will hear petitions from all three parties, Daily Mail reported, as they battle it out for rights to his art, journals and stories, as well as royalties on the songs he wrote.
As we previously reported, Manson died aged 83 in 2017 after spending 47 years on death row.
A seven-month trial resulted in a guilty verdict for the manipulative mastermind back in 1971.
Manson and three of his followers were convicted of murder and conspiracy following the August 1969 murders of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.
Stephen Kay, who served as a prosecutor, later said handling the case forever impacted him.
"I don't dwell on it, but I'm careful. I always look around to see if I'm being followed or anything," he said after retiring.
Kay attended numerous parole hearings over the years where he argued the killers should never be released, adding, "The crime was simply too heinous."
A bombshell book by authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett titled The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave detailed how the criminal's childhood made him a monster, covering his multiple imprisonments over the years before he terrorized Los Angeles.
RadarOnline.com has learned the judge will rule on who will be his heir this Thursday.