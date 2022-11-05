Crime Scene Photos: Inside Look At The Infamous & Brutal Manson Family Murders

Over forty years ago, members of the cult, who called themselves the Manson Family, broke into the home of Hollywood director Roman Polanski, located at 10050 Cielo Drive in upscale Benedict Canyon outside of Los Angeles.

At the time, Polanski was not home but due to his wife's pregnancy, Tate was home with friends. Tate was hosting a get-together with friends that included screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski, hairstylist Jay Sebring, and Abigail Folger, heiress of the Folger coffee fortune.

Frykowski and Folger both lived with Tate at her home. Another person, Winifred Chapman, who was the cook and housekeeper, was at the home on the day of the murders but left before the horrors took place in August 1969.

The family members — who were identified as Susan Denise Atkins, Linda Kasabian, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Tex Watson — devised an intricate plan of horror to inflict on the home's residents, under the direction of Manson, who was not present for the murders.