Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources

At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio.

Deborah said Elvis kept in contact with her mother over time by sending letters. She claimed to have received confirmation that Elvis was her father when she was 16.

“When I was 13, the man who raised me was driving me to school one day — he was very violent — and he said something like, “You don’t know who you daddy is?” He’s a half-breed singer.” I thought “What does that even mean?” Years later, I was lying in bed with my boyfriend, and he knew I was really upset about it. I kept hitting brick walls. He said, “Your mother knew [Elvis] before he was famous. That’s it!”

She recalled watching her mom drive down the driveway, and the radio saying “The King is dead!” She gets out of the car, I held her, and I just said, “Mama, can you tell me now? He’s dead.” And I remember — I’ll never forget as long as I live — she put her hands on me, and she looked straight in my eyes, and she said, “It’s true, he’s your father, and I want you to promise me one thing — that you will never do anything to bring any shame to his name.” And I said, “I promise.”

Deborah said she legally changed her last name to Presley. When asked why she believed Lisa Marie said in interviews she was the only child, Deborah said, “Because they want to exclude me. They stopped saying it for a while because I had made a problem — and they instead said, “Elvis and Priscilla’s only daughter."