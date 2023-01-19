Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar.
At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio.
Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and “over time I’d have flashbacks.”
“When I was 13, the man who raised me was driving me to school one day — he was very violent — and he said something like, “You don’t know who you daddy is?” He’s a half-breed singer.” I thought “What does that even mean?” Years later, I was lying in bed with my boyfriend, and he knew I was really upset about it. I kept hitting brick walls. He said, “Your mother knew [Elvis] before he was famous. That’s it!”
Deborah said Elvis kept in contact with her mother over time by sending letters. She claimed to have received confirmation that Elvis was her father when she was 16.
She recalled watching her mom drive down the driveway, and the radio saying “The King is dead!” She gets out of the car, I held her, and I just said, “Mama, can you tell me now? He’s dead.” And I remember — I’ll never forget as long as I live — she put her hands on me, and she looked straight in my eyes, and she said, “It’s true, he’s your father, and I want you to promise me one thing — that you will never do anything to bring any shame to his name.” And I said, “I promise.”
Deborah said she legally changed her last name to Presley. When asked why she believed Lisa Marie said in interviews she was the only child, Deborah said, “Because they want to exclude me. They stopped saying it for a while because I had made a problem — and they instead said, “Elvis and Priscilla’s only daughter."
An interviewer asked what she would say to Lisa Marie, and Deborah replied, “Let’s go to South City and record music together. You’ll get out of debt, and I’ll be fine.”
Deborah was seen outside the hospital last week where Lisa Marie died. She spoke to reporters where she said, “She's been pushed a lot the past five days, and there are schedules and commitments that don't have anything to do with the reality of family... This is a living example.”
Deborah said she was concerned after seeing Lisa Marie's appearance at the Golden Globes. She said, “I saw people propping her up. I saw people holding her.” She added, “I wish she had not have committed to anything she didn't want to do.”
Days later, Lisa Marie died at the age of 54.