Notorious Drug Kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Begs Mexico's President To Pull Strings For His Transfer From 'Cruel' US Prison

Convicted drug trafficker Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to pull strings for his transfer from the "cruel and unfair" U.S. prison, to a more accommodating facility in Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

El Chapo was extradited to the United States in January 2017 and was convicted in 2019 on 10 counts of engaging in continuing criminal enterprise for his leadership of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, as well as drug trafficking and firearms charges.

With the conviction, El Chapo was given a life sentence plus 30 years. He was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

Now, the notorious cartel boss has complained about the conditions of the maximum-security prison he was sent to in Colorado — and is begging his home country's president for assistance in being transferred from the U.S. prison to a friendlier Mexican facility.