Notorious Drug Kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Begs Mexico's President To Pull Strings For His Transfer From 'Cruel' US Prison

Jan. 18 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Convicted drug trafficker Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to pull strings for his transfer from the "cruel and unfair" U.S. prison, to a more accommodating facility in Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

El Chapo was extradited to the United States in January 2017 and was convicted in 2019 on 10 counts of engaging in continuing criminal enterprise for his leadership of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, as well as drug trafficking and firearms charges.

With the conviction, El Chapo was given a life sentence plus 30 years. He was ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

Now, the notorious cartel boss has complained about the conditions of the maximum-security prison he was sent to in Colorado — and is begging his home country's president for assistance in being transferred from the U.S. prison to a friendlier Mexican facility.

The Mexico Daily News reported the kingpin's message to AMLO, which included allegations of poor and inadequate health care at the U.S. prison.

"He doesn’t see the sun, the food is of very bad quality, there is no health care," said El Chapo's lawyer. Jose Refugio Rodriguez.

The attorney claimed that when his client had a toothache, he was not given proper care and instead had the tooth pulled by prison staff.

"He had a problem with his molars and instead of treating them, they took them out so he wouldn’t fuss," the lawyer continued. "He is hurting in a trial that was not in accordance with due process."

Per El Chapo's sentence, he spent most of his time isolated in his cell and has been allowed minimal outside contact since being sent behind bars.

Rodriguez alleged that his client has only been allowed to make about a dozen phone calls since March 2022. The lawyer referred to his client's restrictions at the U.S. correctional facility as "physical torture."

The former Sinaloa Cartel boss' plea, or "SOS" as his lawyer described it, was a long shot and AMLO denied his request to work with U.S. authorities for a transfer on January 19.

AMLO arrested El Chapo's son earlier this month — a long overdue signal that the Mexican government was taking a stand against the cartel's violence and illegal dealings.

