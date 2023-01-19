Kathie Lee Gifford 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Friends Thrilled She 'Found Love' After Death Of Beloved Husband Frank
Kathie Lee Gifford is "no longer hiding" her new man, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, with friends claiming they are thrilled she "found love" again after the death of her beloved husband, Frank.
Insiders revealed the TV personality and her beau recently jetted off to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched" during a fun-filled and romantic Caribbean honeymoon getaway. A group of six couples made the trip to celebrate their love in paradise.
Gifford has played coy about her budding romance with insurance agent Randy Cronk, only sharing that he has continued to keep a smile on her face.
"I have someone very special in my life," she said in August 2022. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."
"I've found personal happiness here, is the best way to say it," she said of her life in Nashville after stepping out of the spotlight for a more low-key way of living.
Friends are now wondering when the smitten pair will take their romance up a notch.
"It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Gifford for comment.
Prior to dating Cronk, Gifford was wed to the New York Giants football great until he died at the age of 84 in 2015. They share two children together, Cody and Cassidy.
The Giffords married in 1986 and welcomed son Cody in 1990 and daughter Cassidy in 1993.
Their two kids are now happily wed. "I'm just so grateful that my children married in deep love for their life partner," she proudly shared in 2022.
Following her husband's death, Gifford said she has turned her focus on family and unlocking new goals, recently co-authoring The God of the Way with Rabbi Jason Sobel.
"It's a beautiful season of new beginnings for me," the former Today co-host told PEOPLE. "I wish more people as they age felt that way about the process — that God is not finished with them. As long as we have a pulse, we have purpose."