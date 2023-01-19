Kathie Lee Gifford 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Friends Thrilled She 'Found Love' After Death Of Beloved Husband Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford is "no longer hiding" her new man, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, with friends claiming they are thrilled she "found love" again after the death of her beloved husband, Frank.

Insiders revealed the TV personality and her beau recently jetted off to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched" during a fun-filled and romantic Caribbean honeymoon getaway. A group of six couples made the trip to celebrate their love in paradise.

Gifford has played coy about her budding romance with insurance agent Randy Cronk, only sharing that he has continued to keep a smile on her face.