Police Recover Several Items With Blood, Hair Fibers At Idaho Murder Suspect Brian Kohberger's Apartment, Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals

After Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania as the quadruple homicide suspect, investigators quickly enacted the search warrant at his Washington State University apartment on December 31.

According to the Daily Mail, Several items collected at Kohberger's apartment were believed to be connected to the crime scene at the victims' off-campus home on King Road.

A "black nitrate glove" and two clippings from a pillow that contained a "reddish/brown" stain were taken from the suspect's apartment and tested.

Eight hair strand fibers were also found — one of which was suspected to belong to an animal, potentially from Goncalves' dog that was found inside her bedroom when police arrived at the crime scene.

Other items recovered from the apartment aligned with a surviving roommate's eyewitness statement.