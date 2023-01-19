Police Recover Several Items With Blood, Hair Fibers At Idaho Murder Suspect Brian Kohberger's Apartment, Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals
An unsealed search warrant connected to the investigation of the University of Idaho quadruple homicide revealed several bloodied items were recovered by police from suspect Brian Kohberger's apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The then-sealed search warrant was executed in December by authorities at Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment — which was less than 10 miles from the Moscow, Idaho, where the horrific murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin took place on November 13.
After Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania as the quadruple homicide suspect, investigators quickly enacted the search warrant at his Washington State University apartment on December 31.
According to the Daily Mail, Several items collected at Kohberger's apartment were believed to be connected to the crime scene at the victims' off-campus home on King Road.
A "black nitrate glove" and two clippings from a pillow that contained a "reddish/brown" stain were taken from the suspect's apartment and tested.
Eight hair strand fibers were also found — one of which was suspected to belong to an animal, potentially from Goncalves' dog that was found inside her bedroom when police arrived at the crime scene.
Other items recovered from the apartment aligned with a surviving roommate's eyewitness statement.
Dylan Mortensen, one of the two surviving roommates, said she opened her bedroom door after she heard noises coming from other areas of the home. She claimed she saw a male figure dressed in all black with a mask covering his face.
Police found one receipt from Walmart along with a Dickies clothing brand tag, as well as two more receipts from Marshalls. The items listed on the receipts were not detailed in the release.
Investigators recovered a computer tower and a Fire TV stick, along with cables. Police also collected a "dust container" from a vacuum at the suspect's apartment.
Law enforcement hoped to find further evidence that the suspect digitally tracked or had information on the victims from the items collected during the raid.
Before the release of the search warrant's findings, the suspect's arrest warrant was released on January 5 detailing previous discoveries from the ongoing investigation.
According to the arrest warrant, Kohberger — who was a criminology PhD student at nearby WSU — was in the Moscow area on the morning of the murders. The suspect also turned off his phone around the time of the massacre, which investigators believed to be an action taken to prevent the cell phone's location from being tracked.
Kohberger's DNA was found on a knife sheath recovered from the crime scene — however, a murder weapon was not recovered at the suspect's apartment and has yet to be found.