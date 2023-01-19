'She Defamed Me & Tried To Take My Children Away': Michael Lockwood Denies Lisa Marie Presley's 'Inappropriate Photos' Claim, Accuses Ex Of Putting Him $1 Million In Debt Months Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley was locked in an all-out war with Michael Lockwood before her death, with the late singer accusing her ex of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer in 2017.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elvis Presley's only child said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.
The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.
Lockwood always denied the allegations, and it's important to note that no criminal charges were brought against him after investigations were launched in both California and Tennessee.
The two were at odds over the details of their divorce, including child support for the twins.
As RadarOnline.com reported in December, Lockwood accused Lisa Marie of putting him over $1 million in debt by forcing him to defend himself against the "false allegations" in court. He touched on the accusations in his filing, claiming, “I have incurred well over 400-500 thousand dollars just fighting the malicious frivolous and false allegations against me in both dependency court and before this Court."
Michael alleged, "This is exactly what [Lisa] has tried to do. She has put me in debt, defamed me, tried to take my children away from me, and now that I am finally restoring my name and relationship with my children after many years of alienation and 'fair game' tactics."
Hours after her shocking death, Lockwood took custody of the girls. It's unclear if he plans on sharing them with Lisa Marie's family; however, as RadarOnline.com reported, he could be headed for an uphill battle if her first ex-husband steps in.
Danny Keough had been living with Lisa Marie and the twins in her Calabasas home. He was there after she went into cardiac arrest and gave her CPR until the emergency responders arrived.
Despite their issues, Lockwood fired off a statement through his attorney after her passing.
“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn't turn out that way. Michael's world has been turned on its ear, he is with both of his daughters now," his lawyer stated.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Lisa Marie died on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest inside her home. She was put on life support and passed away at the hospital hours later.
The singer's cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results — but sources revealed her friends had been worried about her well-being.
Lisa Marie — who had a history of substance abuse issues — was spotted at the Golden Globes two days before her death, where she appeared to slur her words and be unsteady on her feet.
Besides the twins, Lisa Marie left behind her 33-year-old daughter, actress Riley Keough. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
She will be laid to rest at Graceland on Sunday alongside her father and son.