'She Defamed Me & Tried To Take My Children Away': Michael Lockwood Denies Lisa Marie Presley's 'Inappropriate Photos' Claim, Accuses Ex Of Putting Him $1 Million In Debt Months Before Death

The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.

Lockwood always denied the allegations, and it's important to note that no criminal charges were brought against him after investigations were launched in both California and Tennessee.

The two were at odds over the details of their divorce, including child support for the twins.