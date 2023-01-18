'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg SOUNDS OFF On Heckler Who Calls Her 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg — especially on live television! The 67-year-old star snapped back at a heckler who called her an "old broad" on Wednesday's episode of The View, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

The audience cheered as Whoopi and her co-hosts took their seats around the talk show table — but Goldberg was rudely interrupted when she addressed the crowd. "We're happy to see ya'll. Cool, well, go on and have a seat," she said, noting the audience seemed to be a "very happy" one. That's when things took a turn.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi's glare suddenly fixated on a group of women off of the stage, particularly a mature-looking audience member in a fur hat. "Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" she asked the female at the beginning of the broadcast. But Whoopi wouldn't let the heckler get the last laugh.

"She said, 'You old broad,' and I was like, 'hey, it's Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it,'" she shot back while addressing the issue on live television. Her co-host Sunny Hostin quickly jumped to Whoopi's defense, cracking a joke that being described as an "old broad" is better than "the alternative."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Whoopi agreed in an effort to break the tension. "The alternative is not attractive to any of us," she replied. "We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?" Unlike Ted Cruz's heckler, who interrupted The View last year, the woman didn't appear to get escorted out despite the rude interruption. The cameraman continued to focus on her throughout the broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi's mouth has gotten her in a lot of trouble on The View lately, especially when she doubled down on the Holocaust remark that got her suspended from the syndicated talk show. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Whoopi was ready to walk away from her $8 million TV gig following the suspension — but only if she was paid the millions she was owed on her contract. She later addressed the backlash.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

“Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time,” she said as recently as last month. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. “I’m still learning a lot, and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people,” Whoopi continued. “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not.”

Powered by RedCircle