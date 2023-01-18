Justice Department DECLINED To Have FBI Monitor President Biden's Personal Lawyers As They Searched For Additional Classified Docs

The Department of Justice reportedly declined to have the FBI monitor Joe Biden’s personal lawyers as the team searched for additional classified documents potentially still in the president’s possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come days after it was first confirmed ten classified documents were recovered from the president’s Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C., it has now been revealed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland decided against involving the FBI in additional searches at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.