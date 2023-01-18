Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Attempted To Confront Church's Leader David Miscavige Over Explosive Accusations Years Before Death, Rep For Religion Denies

Lisa Marie Presley was already distancing herself from the Church of Scientology when she allegedly tried to confront the religious group's leader over explosive allegations about his own father. Days after her sudden death, RadarOnline.com uncovered details about the livid Lisa Marie's alleged close encounter with David Miscavige in 2014 at the church's “spiritual mecca" in Clearwater, Florida.

However, when we reached out to Scientology for comment about the rumored incident, the organization said: "That’s a bald-faced lie by those seeking to exploit this tragic event. It never happened—PERIOD."