Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Allegedly Attempted To Confront Church's Leader David Miscavige Over Explosive Accusations Years Before Death, Rep For Religion Denies
Lisa Marie Presley was already distancing herself from the Church of Scientology when she allegedly tried to confront the religious group's leader over explosive allegations about his own father. Days after her sudden death, RadarOnline.com uncovered details about the livid Lisa Marie's alleged close encounter with David Miscavige in 2014 at the church's “spiritual mecca" in Clearwater, Florida.
However, when we reached out to Scientology for comment about the rumored incident, the organization said: "That’s a bald-faced lie by those seeking to exploit this tragic event. It never happened—PERIOD."
The singer joined Scientology with her mom, Priscilla Presley, after her father, Elvis' death in 1977. But when Lisa Marie became an adult, she began slowly pulling away from the strict religion. By then, she had already made friends with David and his father, Ron Miscavige, who left the church in 2012 — years after Lisa Marie began her own investigations into Scientology.
Two years after Ron left the Sea Organization, he was contacted by the West Allis, Wisconsin, police department, who informed him they had arrested a father and son private investigator team, Dwayne and Daniel Powell, that claimed they were hired by Scientology on behalf of David to follow his father around. To make the bizarre allegations even more chilly, the Powells were caught carrying an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including an illegal homemade silencer.
When Ron collected recordings of the police interviews and tried to play them for one of his daughters, she allegedly turned him away, telling him she wished to never speak to him again — a move that reportedly angered Lisa Marie when Ron contacted her about it, who had already armed with research against the church.
According to The Underground Bunker, Lisa Marie was so furious with David that she flew to the Flag Land Base in October 2014 to confront him about Ron and her findings, but when she arrived, she was told he wasn't there.
Instead of facing David, Lisa Marie was allegedly met by Ron's estranged daughters, Denise Gentile and Lori Verneuille, who reportedly told the singer their dad had abused them.
It was that alleged encounter that ended Lisa Marie's ties with Scientology. Sources revealed she no longer considered herself a member of the church when she left Clearwater.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday, January 12, just hours after being rushed to the hospital for suffering cardiac arrest.
Her cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results; however, sources revealed her friends had been worried about her before her sudden passing.
Lisa Marie — who had a history of substance abuse issues — was spotted at the Golden Globes two days before her death, where she appeared to slur her words and be unsteady on her feet.
RadarOnline.com told you exclusively — Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her late son, Benjamin, and Elvis. She was only 54 years old.