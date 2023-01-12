President Joe Biden's Press Secretary REFUSES To Answer Questions About Classified Documents During Tense Confrontation With White House Reporters

One White House reporter in particular, CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, grilled Jean-Pierre over two points of serious concern: when President Biden was informed of the discovery of classified documents and why the revelation was withheld from the American people for two months.

“Why didn't he or someone in the White House inform the American people when these documents were discovered on November 2?” O'Keefe pressed. “They didn't have anything to do – because people are asking this part of it – have anything to do with the fact that the [midterm] election was just a few days away?”