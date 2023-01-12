Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

President Joe Biden's Press Secretary REFUSES To Answer Questions About Classified Documents During Tense Confrontation With White House Reporters

Biden's Press Secretary Refuses To Answer Questions About Classified Documents
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

President Joe Biden’s press secretary came under fire this week when she refused to answer vital questions regarding the recent discovery of classified documents at Biden’s Washington, D.C. think tank, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tense confrontation between Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House reporters took place on Wednesday as Jean-Pierre gave her daily press briefing.

Article continues below advertisement
Biden's Press Secretary Refuses To Answer Questions About Classified Documents
Source: Mega

One White House reporter in particular, CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, grilled Jean-Pierre over two points of serious concern: when President Biden was informed of the discovery of classified documents and why the revelation was withheld from the American people for two months.

“Why didn't he or someone in the White House inform the American people when these documents were discovered on November 2?” O'Keefe pressed. “They didn't have anything to do – because people are asking this part of it – have anything to do with the fact that the [midterm] election was just a few days away?”

According to Jean-Pierre, she and the White House reporters didn’t “need to have this kind of confrontation” because she couldn’t provide details due to the fact the classified documents in question are currently under review by the Justice Department.

“Again, this is under review by the Department of Justice,” she told O’Keefe before directing the CBS reporter to the White House Counsel's office.

Article continues below advertisement
Biden's Press Secretary Refuses To Answer Questions About Classified Documents
Source: Mega

“But here's another thing, there was nothing from stopping the president of the United States from disclosing the discovery of these classified documents in his former office before it was under Justice Department review,” O’Keefe pressed further. “So why didn't he disclose it?”

“I'm not going to go beyond what the President laid out. I'm not going to go beyond what my White House Council colleagues have stated,” Jean-Pierre answered. “We don't need to have this – we work very well together – we don't need to have this kind of confrontation.”

“The Department of Justice does not handle national security,” O'Keefe scoffed before ending his line of inquiry.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden found himself in hot water earlier this week when it was revealed at least ten classified documents were found inside his personal office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Article continues below advertisement
Biden's Press Secretary Refuses To Answer Questions About Classified Documents
Source: Mega

Upon further review of Biden’s personal office, another cache of documents from his time as vice president was found at a separate location – creating more questions regarding the content the numerous classified documents contained, why they were in Biden’s possession and why the revelation was not disclosed earlier.

When questioned about the recent finding on Tuesday, President Biden said he was “surprised” by the discovery and that he “takes classified documents very seriously.”

The Justice Department and National Archives are now in possession of the recently discovered classified documents, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is now reportedly weighing whether to open a federal investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.