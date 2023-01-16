Home > Politics > Joe Biden House Republicans DEMAND President Biden's Delaware Home Visitor Logs To Determine Who Had Access To Classified Docs Found In Garage Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 16 2023, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

House Republicans are now demanding access to the visitor logs at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home to determine who had access to the classified documents recently found in his garage, RadarOnline.com has learned. The demand came on Sunday after the White House confirmed five additional classified docs were found in the garage at Biden’s Delaware home on Thursday.

House Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who now serves as chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, spearheaded the demand to access the visitor logs because he and his fellow House Republicans “have a lot of questions.” In the letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Comer criticized President Biden and his team before indicating that the “mishandling of classified materials raises the issue of whether [President Biden] has jeopardized our national security.”

“My concern is that the special counsel was called for, but yet hours after that we still had the president's personal attorneys, who have no security clearance, still rummaging around the president's residence, looking for things,” Comer continued during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I mean that would essentially be a crime scene, so to speak,” the Republican House Rep. added.

Even more surprising are the Secret Service’s claims that there are no visitor logs to be accessed because although the agency provides security at Biden’s personal residence, they do not maintain such information. “We don't independently maintain our own visitor logs because it's a private residence,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Sunday, although he did confirm the agency properly screens every individual visiting the property.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams echoed. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Biden had been in possession of classified documents from his time as Barack Obama’s vice president was first announced on January 9. Although the first set of ten documents was found on November 2 in the president’s Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C., the discovery was not revealed until just over two months later.

Then, on December 20, additional classified documents were found in Biden’s private library attached to his garage in Delaware. Days later, on January 10 and 11, at least five additional documents were recovered from Biden’s private library. “The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” White House lawyer Richard Sauber confirmed in a statement after the discovery of classified docs was made public. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has since appointed U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to oversee the investigation into the classified documents and potentially prosecute any wrongdoing on President Biden’s part regarding the matter.

