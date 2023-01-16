University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed on November 13, 2022 — but his fascination for the macabre dated back years earlier.

In 2011, when the future PhD candidate was just 16 years old, Kohberger wrote that he felt "nothing" when he looked at his family.

"I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth," he declared, nearly a decade before the quadruple homicide. "As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less."

The video game remark would be a haunting statement from any teenager, especially from one who grew up to become a suspect in a horrific murder.