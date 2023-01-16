University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed on November 13, 2022 — but his fascination for the macabre dated back years earlier.
In 2011, when the future PhD candidate was just 16 years old, Kohberger wrote that he felt "nothing" when he looked at his family.
"I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth," he declared, nearly a decade before the quadruple homicide. "As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less."
The video game remark would be a haunting statement from any teenager, especially from one who grew up to become a suspect in a horrific murder.
Although Kohberger maintained his innocence in connection to the Idaho Four, the suspect doubled down about his lack of remorse for life in his teen years.
In posts made to the forum website Tapatalk, teenage Kohberger detailed a neurological condition, referred to as visual snow, where one's vision is obscured by floating dots. Kohberger's takeaway from the condition featured another spine-chilling outlook on his self-worth.
Kohberger wrote he was a "sickly, tired, useless and stupid man," adding he struggled with the "constant thought of suicide."
"Nothing I do is enjoyable. I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing. Can you relate?" Kohberger asked in the forum, reported by the New York Times.
Kohberger allegedly contributed his apathetic thoughts to the neurological condition.
A former friend of Kohberger backed up the decades-old posts, claiming the suspect had become "neurotic" about the condition that caused visual snow.
A former FBI investigator, Pete Yachmetz, claimed that the heinous actions Kohberger has been accused of could have been fueled by "incel complex," which is rampant on online message boards and forums.
Yachmetz spoke with the New York Post on his theory and how Kohberger's history of being socially awkward could have played a factor.
"I believe a continued stabbing of a victim indicates ... an uncomfortable rage ad extreme anger," Yachmetz said on the killings.
"I think he may have developed an incel complex," the former FBI investigator continued. "The murders may have ben an effort to assert some type of dominance."
The term "incel" has become a popular label for men, particularly young men and adolescents, who have difficulties forming romantic relationships — and often turn to violence towards women when their advances are turned down.