Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Tinder Date Pretended To Throw Up To Get Away From Him

The man accused of brutally butchering four University of Idaho students was once paired up with someone on Tinder who pretended she was sick and throwing up to get away from him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman who claimed to have gone on a date with Bryan Kohberger seven years ago, came clean on TikTok about their alleged time together, in which he awkwardly told her she had "good birthing hips" and repeatedly "kept trying to touch" her.