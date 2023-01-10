Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Tinder Date Pretended To Throw Up To Get Away From Him
The man accused of brutally butchering four University of Idaho students was once paired up with someone on Tinder who pretended she was sick and throwing up to get away from him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman who claimed to have gone on a date with Bryan Kohberger seven years ago, came clean on TikTok about their alleged time together, in which he awkwardly told her she had "good birthing hips" and repeatedly "kept trying to touch" her.
"We matched on Tinder. We talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, 'Hey, you want to go to the movies with me tonight?'" the female, named Hayley, explained.
She revealed they went to the movies before returning to her college dorm room.
She claimed that Kohberger "invited himself inside" and they started to watch another movie. During their time inside her dorm room, Hayley said he "kept trying to touch me."
Later, she clarified that Kohberger kept "trying to tickle and like, rub my shoulder and stuff."
According to Hayley, she confronted him on why he was touching her. She said he began to gaslight her by responding that he wasn't. Kohberger's Tinder date told TikTok that she wasn't scared of him, but she did want him to leave — so she pretended to get sick in her dorm hall's bathroom.
Instead of going home, Hayley claimed that Kohberger "stood outside the door" of the bathroom. When she failed to come out, he eventually sent her a message on Tinder revealing he had left.
"Then about an hour later, he texted me and said I had good birthing hips, so I never talked to him again," she revealed.
- Surviving Roommate Of University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Spotted For First Time Since Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Arrest
- 'Stop Passing Judgment': Slain University Of Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Defends Surviving Roommate
- Idaho Murders: Quadruple Homicide Suspect Bryan Kohberger Spotted At Vigil — 17 Days After Their Deaths, Online Sleuths Claim
Hayley ended her TikTok with a warning. "Just be aware of who you're meeting up with and maybe save another 19-year-old girl from being stupid," she stated.
"I was lucky that he didn't hurt me and I was lucky that no one else I went on Tinder dates with hurt me but things could have ended very differently."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four Idaho college students were in an off-campus home when they were ambushed by a man with a "Rambo" style knife in the early morning hours of November 13.
Dylan Mortensen, who was one of the two roommates in the Moscow murder home that were not harmed in the attack, "heard crying" and saw a man wearing all black with a mask walking past her and out the sliding glass doors.
The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, the white Hyundai Elantra, his cell phone records, and more.