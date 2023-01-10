'My God, I'm Japanese': Gwen Stefani, Born To Italian-American And Irish-American Parents, Makes Bizarre Claim That She's Part Asian

Stefani continued to insist that she, in fact, does identify as Asian and professed that she's "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl."

Stefani also told the journalist that there is an "innocence" in her relationship with Japanese culture but she considered herself a "super fan."

"If [people are] going to criticize me for being a fan of something beautiful and sharing that, then I just think that doesn't feel right," Stefani said of backlash received in the decades since her L.A.M.B. debut. "I think it was a beautiful time of creativity… a time of the ping-pong match between Harajuku culture and American culture."

"[It] should be okay to be inspired by other cultures because if we're not allowed then that's dividing people, right?" Stefani added.

While the line for Stefani between cultural appropriation and appreciation may be thin, the gravity of statements made to the journalist was quickly realized by the singer's PR team.