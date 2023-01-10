New 'Twitter Files' Release Reveals Pfizer Top Brass Schemed To Have Tweets Casting Doubt On COVID-19 Vaccines Deleted

This development came after Twitter chief Elon Musk previously said he wants to show "what really happened" regarding content moderation decisions before his takeover.

In the explosive blog post, Berenson mentioned one tweet in particular that was shared by former Trump administration official Dr. Brett Giroir on August 27, 2021, and pointed out by Gottlieb in an email sent to Twitter's senior public policy manager Todd O'Boyle.

"It's now clear #COVID19 natural immunity is superior to #vaccine immunity, by A LOT. There's no scientific justification for #vax proof if a person had prior infection," it read. "@CDCDirector @POTUS must follow the science. If no previous infection? Get vaccinated!"