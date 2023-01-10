New 'Twitter Files' Release Reveals Pfizer Top Brass Schemed To Have Tweets Casting Doubt On COVID-19 Vaccines Deleted
Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb is being called out for flagging tweets that cast doubt on COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reporter Alex Berenson shared his findings from the explosive Twitter Files that were made public to a number of journalists, posting about Gottlieb on Monday.
This development came after Twitter chief Elon Musk previously said he wants to show "what really happened" regarding content moderation decisions before his takeover.
In the explosive blog post, Berenson mentioned one tweet in particular that was shared by former Trump administration official Dr. Brett Giroir on August 27, 2021, and pointed out by Gottlieb in an email sent to Twitter's senior public policy manager Todd O'Boyle.
"It's now clear #COVID19 natural immunity is superior to #vaccine immunity, by A LOT. There's no scientific justification for #vax proof if a person had prior infection," it read. "@CDCDirector @POTUS must follow the science. If no previous infection? Get vaccinated!"
Gottlieb described the message as "corrosive" in his email to O'Boyle, adding, "Here he draws a sweeping conclusion off a single retrospective study in Israel that hasn't been peer reviewed. But this tweet will end up going viral and driving news coverage."
Berenson argued that Gottlieb's response supported the pharmaceutical company's agenda, adding that Pfizer paid Gottlieb $365,000 for his work that year.
"Gottlieb was a senior board member at Pfizer, which depended on mRNA jabs for almost half its $81 billion in sales in 2021," he wrote.
Twitter wound up flagging Giroir's tweet, although it did not violate any of the company's misinformation rules.
A week later, it was revealed that Gottlieb wrote to O'Boyle with his issues about a tweet from Justin Hart, which stated, "Sticks and stones may break my bones but a viral pathogen with a child mortality rate of <>0% has cost our children nearly three years of schooling."
That tweet remains up as is, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
As of Monday, Gottlieb has taken to Twitter with his own side of the story.
"The selective disclosure of my private communications with Twitter stokes the threat environment," wrote Gottlieb, going on to share private emails where he reported potential threats to his safety, stating that he was being doxxed.
"In the past, I've raised concerns with Twitter related to the safety of me and others, and threats being made on the platform," he noted, adding, "Sometimes it included statements that I believed were purposely false and inflammatory."