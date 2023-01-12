University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was 'Charming' & 'Very Chatty' At Doctor's Appointment Four Days After Allegedly Murdering Students

The man charged with killing four University of Idaho students was “charming” and “very chatty” during a doctor’s appointment just four days after the quadruple murders took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bryan Kohberger, who was arrested on December 30 in connection to the November 13 slayings of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin reportedly went to a doctor's appointment on November 17.