War Footing: Putin's 'Unstoppable' 7,000 MPH Nuke-Carrying Warship Nearing UK
Vladimir Putin’s newly deployed nuke-carrying warship has been tracked entering the North Sea and quickly approaching the United Kingdom, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Russian warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was reportedly spotted entering the North Sea on Wednesday by the Royal Navy.
As a result, the Royal Navy deployed two specialist ships of their own to track and report the actions and movements of the Admiral Gorshkov back to their base.
According to Daily Star, the Russian warship is currently within international waters just outside the UK, Norway and Belgium. The Admiral Gorshkov is currently being captained by Admiral Kasatonov and is also reportedly accompanied by a tanker.
Portland, one of the two ships launched by the Royal Navy to track the Russian vehicle’s movements, is accompanied by a specialist Merlin helicopter – both of which are equipped with torpedoes, sensors and the latest sonar technology to be used in the case of a potential specialist operation against the Russian ship.
"Escorting warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy,” said Commander Ed Moss-Ward, the commanding officer of the Portland.
- Vladamir Putin Deepens Feud With Russian Mercenary Chief Who Bragged His Rogue Troops Captured Key Ukrainian Battleground
- Vladimir Putin Presents Bravery Medals To Convicted Felons Forced To Fight On Frontlines Of Ukraine In Exchange For Their Freedom
- Mounting Death Toll: Vladimir Putin's Leading Rocket Specialist Becomes Fourth Top Defense Official To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Less Than Three Weeks
"By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy ensures compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity to protect our nation’s interests,” he continued. "Escorting the Russian task group alongside forces from our NATO allies has demonstrated the UK’s commitment to the alliance and to maintaining maritime security."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sighting of Putin’s “unstoppable” 7,000 MPH nuke-carrying warship outside the UK comes just one week after Putin officially launched the warship on Wednesday, January 4.
The Admiral Gorshkov is reportedly fitted with Zircon missiles that not only travel at speeds up to 7,000 MPH but are also capable of striking targets a distant 620 miles away.
“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin said before officially launching the warship into the White Sea last week.
“I am very glad. My congratulations,” the Russian leader continued, calling the launch of the warship an “important” and “momentous” event. “This is a very big, collective piece of work which ended up with a good result as expected. Begin your task.”
The deployment of the ship, and its current path towards the UK, Norway and Belgium, has created further concerns Putin may be preparing to launch an attack against members of NATO as a result of his ongoing war against Ukraine.