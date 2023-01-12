Ben Affleck Signs Eight-Figure, Multi-Year Deal With Dunkin' Donuts That Will Include Super Bowl Ad: Sources

Hollywood megastar Ben Affleck signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Dunkin Donuts that will pay him nearly eight figures, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck was spotted filming a commercial for the brand earlier this week at a location in Medford, Massachusetts. The Batman v. Superman star was seen rocking a Dunkin employee outfit including a shirt that read “America Runs on Dunkin” and a visor.