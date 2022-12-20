Ben Affleck & J Lo Mask Marriage Issues With Christmas Karaoke At Star-Studded Holiday Party
Benny From The Block? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how to put on a show. The newlyweds put their marriage problems aside to entertain their guests at their first star-studded Christmas party as husband and wife. J Lo even convinced her chainsmoking significant other to jump on the microphone to sing a holiday jingle for their A-list friends, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a photo that's making the rounds from the exclusive holiday bash, which was held at Bennifer's home in Hollywood on Saturday, the actor was seen channeling his inner J Lo by belting out tunes on the microphone.
But Affleck's wife refused to let him get all the attention, jumping on the mic with her man. The duo sang a rendition of John Legend's By Christmas Eve in front of their festive friends, including Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish.
Despite being nowhere near a professional singer, karaoke enthusiast Affleck received a standing ovation from guests. The couple — who said "I do" in July before their lavish ceremony one month later — appeared cheerful in front of their partygoers, but sources revealed their short-lived marriage is beginning to crack behind closed doors.
Insiders alleged the duo is suffering due to the demanding diva's control-freak ways, with J Lo making the Argo actor promise he'll quit smoking — a habit he has yet to kick. Their reported issues are a mile long, with pals spilling they've been feuding since saying "I do."
Besides Affleck's love of cigarettes, the two have struggled to blend their families.
J Lo — who's the mother of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony — allegedly clashes behind the scenes with Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The exes have been successful in co-parenting their kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10.
However, RadarOnline.com learned the holidays will look different for the modern family this year.
Garner is said to be gearing up to split the kids instead of sharing the holiday season as a family unit with Affleck.
"The idea of them cooking together or giving warm and fuzzy speeches — it's not going to happen," an insider revealed. "They'll shuttle between the two houses and have two holidays."