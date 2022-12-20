Ben Affleck & J Lo Mask Marriage Issues With Christmas Karaoke At Star-Studded Holiday Party

In a photo that's making the rounds from the exclusive holiday bash, which was held at Bennifer's home in Hollywood on Saturday, the actor was seen channeling his inner J Lo by belting out tunes on the microphone.

But Affleck's wife refused to let him get all the attention, jumping on the mic with her man. The duo sang a rendition of John Legend's By Christmas Eve in front of their festive friends, including Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish.