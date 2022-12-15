Ben Affleck Takes Smoke Break While Christmas Shopping With J Lo, Defies Her Plea To Kick Bad Habit
What happened to happy wife, happy life? Ben Affleck was caught sneaking in a cigarette behind his new wife Jennifer Lopez's back, ignoring her pleas for him to quit the bad habit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The newlyweds were spotted Christmas shopping on Monday in Brentwood, California, eyeing pricey gifts for their loved ones for the upcoming holiday. As soon as he got the chance, Affleck ditched J Lo, pulled out his trademark cigarettes, and began puffing away while alone in a parking lot.
During he was taking his much-needed smoke break, the Let's Get Loud singer was spotted dropping some serious coin on gifts.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Affleck appeared reenergized after huffing his cig without his wife. Holding a soda in one hand, the Batman V Superman star took several puffs before his wife returned.
Putting his cigarette out before J Lo exited the shops with her son, Max, 14, Affleck grabbed her shopping bags, and the trio retired from their last-minute shopping trip.
Affleck has been known to smoke for years but sources told RadarOnline.com in September that J Lo has been begging him to curb the habit, adding his smoking has become more of an issue for the two.
“Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with," the insider revealed.
We were told that Affleck promised not to smoke inside the house, but that has not stopped his wife from demanding he quit altogether.
“I’m not sure Jen is going to win this battle. We would all love Ben to stop smoking but it’s up to him, not her,” a close pal said.
Despite her pleas, the actor has failed to kick the habit. He's been spotted several times smoking without J Lo, defying her wishes in public.
The pair finally wed in July before hosting a massive wedding with family and friends one month later.