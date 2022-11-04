Blended Family Blues: Jen Garner 'Not Looking Forward' To Holidays With Ben Affleck's New Wife J Lo
Now that Jennifer Garner's ex Ben Affleck is wed to mom-of-two Jennifer Lopez, the 50-year-old isn't looking forward to the holidays like she used to, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's really been Jen's job for the last 15 years to engineer these perfect Thanksgivings for her kids," an insider revealed of her brood of three. "Ben and J Lo's marriage changes that dynamic."
The 13 Going On 30 actress regularly included Ben in the festivities after their 2015 split. All of that shifted when J Lo re-entered the picture.
"It meant so much for him to break bread together," the source continued. "But his place is with his wife, and J Lo calls the shots on everything important.
It doesn't help that the two Jennifers are said to have a chilly relationship.
"The idea of them cooking together or giving warm and fuzzy speeches — it's not going to happen," the insider laughed.
One silver lining? "The kids will get the best of both worlds," the pal said.
"They'll shuttle between the two houses and have two holidays."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a source claimed Affleck went to Garner for help with his ongoing J Lo marriage issues, adding he's "not happy" in their short time as husband and wife.
The honeymoon is over for Bennifer 2.0 as the couple is struggling to juggle the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families.
Ben and his ex-wife co-parent Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, while J Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony.
"They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the source said. "Reality has set in."
We've heard the pair have bickered about everything from Ben's wardrobe to his bad habits.
"He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," a friend dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking has become a huge issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
The source claimed Jen has been the supportive ex during Ben's marital mess.
According to the insider, the Argo actor "turned to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for help dealing with problems in his marriage." Especially when it comes to the issue of their children, which the pal said is the couples' "biggest source of contention."