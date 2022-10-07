Jen Garner Takes Power Walk In $800 Gucci Shoes After Running To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Rescue Over J Lo Martial Mess
Jen Garner looked carefree during an afternoon walk with a friend as reports swirl that her ex-husband Ben Affleck's "not happy" in his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The 13 Going On 30 actress stepped out on Thursday after a source claimed Affleck went to Garner for help with his relationship issues, RadarOnline.com can report.
Garner, 50, was spotted walking briskly around her ritzy Brentwood, CA, area just hours after this outlet posted photos of Affleck looking miserable after selling off his bachelor pad. While her ex seemed to have a lot on his mind, Garner appeared the opposite.
The mom of three soaked up the overcast air while pulling double duties, including sneaking in some exercise and catching up with a friend. In the photos, Garner showcased her natural beauty by sporting zero makeup for the outing.
She wore a solid white t-shirt and loose workout pants, but her feet screamed rich!
Instead of slipping on normal walking shoes, Garner did her power walk in a pair of $800 Gucci sneakers. The Alias actress was photographed wearing what appeared to be the luxury brand's Ace Sneakers, valued at $770 before tax.
While Garner and her ex-husband don't have to worry about money, only one of them is allegedly in need of relationship advice at the moment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claim the honeymoon is over for Bennifer 2.0 as the couple struggles to balance the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families.
Ben co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony. "They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the source said. "Reality has set in."
Post-honeymoon, things reportedly quickly began to sour. The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking has also become an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
She's also angry over how messy he is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," our well-placed insider revealed, claiming she even had Ben's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him.
The source claimed Garner has been the supportive ex during Affleck's martial mess. According to the insider, the Argo actor "turned to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for help dealing with problems in his marriage. Especially when it comes to the issue of their children, which the pal said is the couples' biggest source of contention.
While Emme and Seraphina get along great, the first source says "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible."