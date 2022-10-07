Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours.
Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart.
To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline detailing each event and the similarities found through victim testimony, ballistic testing, and examining evidence collected from the crime scenes. The timeline shows that the killer has switched gears after a brief hiatus and now appears to be targeting Hispanic males.
Here’s the rundown of the incidents so far.
On April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old Hispanic man was fatally shot at 4:18 AM, in Oakland. The victim was later identified as Juan Vasquez Serrano, according to Alameda County’s coroner’s bureau.
Next, on April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot and injured around 3:20 AM in Stockton. The victim told police she was shot while inside her tent. Prior to being injured, the victim relayed that she heard someone walking outside before the shots were fired. Upon advancing toward the shooter to defend herself, the shooter lowered the gun and repositioned himself.
A year passed before the shootings began occurring again but at a much more rapid pace.
On July 8, 2022, a 35-year-old white man — later identified as Paul Yaw — was fatally shot around 12:31 AM in Stockton.
Then, on August 11, 2022, a 43-year-old Hispanic man — identified as Salvador Debudey Jr. — was fatally shot around 9:49 PM in Stockton.
On August 30, 2022, a 21-year-old Hispanic man was fatally shot at 6:41 AM, also in Stockton. The victim was identified as Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.
Three weeks later on September 21, a 52-year-old Hispanic man was fatally shot around 4:27 AM in Stockton. The victim was identified as Juan Cruz.
The most recent tragedy took place on September 27, when a 54-year-old Hispanic man was fatally shot at around 1:53 AM in Stockton. The victim was identified as Lawrence Lopez Sr.
Authorities have stated on the events that the five men, who were tragically gunned down in Stockton, were ambushed and shot while alone in the dark. At this time, it is unclear if the Oakland victim was alone when they were killed. Police also believe the two additional cases in 2021 are linked to the recent killing spree.
No arrests have been made in connection to the slayings. There is currently a $125,000-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.