Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline detailing each event and the similarities found through victim testimony, ballistic testing, and examining evidence collected from the crime scenes. The timeline shows that the killer has switched gears after a brief hiatus and now appears to be targeting Hispanic males.

Here’s the rundown of the incidents so far.

On April 10, 2021, a 40-year-old Hispanic man was fatally shot at 4:18 AM, in Oakland. The victim was later identified as Juan Vasquez Serrano, according to Alameda County’s coroner’s bureau.

Next, on April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot and injured around 3:20 AM in Stockton. The victim told police she was shot while inside her tent. Prior to being injured, the victim relayed that she heard someone walking outside before the shots were fired. Upon advancing toward the shooter to defend herself, the shooter lowered the gun and repositioned himself.

A year passed before the shootings began occurring again but at a much more rapid pace.