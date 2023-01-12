Home > Politics 'What A F------ Creep': New Text Message Dump Bolsters Man's Claims Against Powerful GOP Strategist Who 'Fondled' His 'Junk' — Read The Exchange Source: Mega By: Radar Staff Jan. 12 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

A Republican strategist working on the Georgia GOP and Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign alleged that Matt Schlapp, the powerful chairman of the American Conservative Union, "fondled my junk without my consent" when he was tasked with driving Schlapp back to an Atlanta hotel weeks before the November midterm election. While Schlapp denied the alleged incident, the staffer dropped a bevy of text messages that he said back up his accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The unnamed strategist, who is in his thirties, told CNN about Schlapp's alleged sexual advances, which he claimed happened on October 19 while chauffeuring the chairman back to his hotel from two bars in the area. According to the employee, Schlapp groped and fondled his groin in the car. He claimed that Schlapp also invited him up to his hotel room, but he declined the offer.

Hours after the alleged encounter, the strategist reported Schlapp to senior campaign staff. He also called and texted friends about the reported sexual advances. “He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,” one of the staffer's text messages read. "I’m so sorry man,” the acquaintance responded. “What a f------- creep.” A text message sent by the employee later read, “I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent.”

The night of the alleged incident, the employee claimed Schlapp invited him via text to have drinks at a local bar. In a text message, allegedly sent by Schlapp, the conservative businessman wrote, “I have a dinner at 7. May grab a beer after if you want to join let me know." At the bar, the staffer alleged Schlapp invaded his personal space. He also said that when the alleged sexual advance happened, he didn't say anything because he was shocked and focused on driving.

According to a call log, Schlapp called the employee later that night to confirm he'd be driving him to a Walker event in the AM. The staffer claimed he broke down, allegedly filming himself and recalling the alleged incident. “Matt Schlapp, of the CPAC, grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length. And I’m sitting there (in the car) saying, ‘What the hell is going on that this person with a wife and kids is literally doing this to me, from Manuel’s Tavern to the Hilton Garden Inn there at the Atlanta Airport,’” he stated in one of the self-recorded clips. “He literally has his hands on me. And I feel so f------ dirty. Feel so f------ dirty. So I don’t know what to do in the morning.”

When he reported the alleged sexual advances in the morning to top Walker campaign officials, they directed him not to drive Schlapp to that day's political event. When Schlapp reached out to the staffer via text about driving him, the employee responded by writing, “I did want to say I was uncomfortable with what happened last night. The campaign does have a driver who is available to get you to Macon and back to the airport.” Schlapp allegedly tried to call the staffer multiple times before later sending him a text message. “If you could see it in your heart to call me at the end of the day. I would appreciate it. If not I wish you luck on the campaign and hope you keep up the good work," the message read.

Walker campaign officials confirmed the staffer reported the alleged incident, revealing they offered him options including legal counsel, contacting law enforcement, and a therapist. They also informed him he could speak to reporters if he wanted to. Schlapp denied the accusations through his attorney, who called the allegations an "attack." “The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior,” his lawyer Charlie Spies said. “We are evaluating legal options for response.”

Schlapp also runs the ACU. The organization's leadership backed him up, claiming the report about the alleged incident was a "character assassination.” “We stand squarely behind Matt Schlapp, and the ACU Board of Directors has full confidence in his leadership of the organization," the first and second chairs of the ACU stated.

