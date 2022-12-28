'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football.
"Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!
"She won't stand in the way if they want to do business projects together — with her input — but as far as boys' time in Florida or New York, which is what Ben's proposing, it's a nightmare scenario for Jennifer and she's not going to sand for it."
Insiders tattled that Jenny From The Block singer has had the Justice League stud under her thumb since they reconnected in July 2021 after breaking off their engagement 17 years earlier.
After their Vegas wedding earlier this year, things only got worse, pals dished. But Ben is looking to expand his horizons.
A bromance with Brady seems natural because sources said 50-year-old Ben idolizes the seven-time Super Bowl champ. And Tom, 45, has Hollywood aspirations that the actor can help with.
- Ben Affleck & J Lo Mask Marriage Issues With Christmas Karaoke At Star-Studded Holiday Party
- Ben Affleck Takes Smoke Break While Christmas Shopping With J Lo, Defies Her Plea To Kick Bad Habit
- 'It Would Be World War III': J Lo & Ben Affleck's Feuding Mothers Adding To Marriage Tension As Holidays Approach
"The question is," mused the source, "does Ben fall into line or finally grow a pair and stand up to Jennifer?" His wannabe friendship with Tom isn't the only thing his wife has laid down the hammer on.
Pals alleged Bennifer has been fighting since tying the knot in July, with Ben's smoking being a major issue in their marriage.
Adding insult to injury, the Argo actor allegedly promised his new wife he'd quit smoking, but he's yet to kick the habit despite J Lo's pleas. Tom knows a thing or two about choosing something over family.
His marriage to Gisele reportedly fell apart after he unretired from the NFL after promising he'd end his career to be a better husband and father to their children.
The model filed for divorce in October. Hours later, an alleged "starstruck" judge signed off, marking the official end of Tom and Gisele's union.