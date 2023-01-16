Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Hate' Kanye West's New Wife, 'Focused On Family & Work' — Not Ex-Husband: Sources

"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," Kim vowed before getting choked up about her late father.

"I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience. That's all I want for my kids as long as they can have it, that's all I want for them," she shared between tears. "If they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

In November, Kim and Kanye finally settled their lengthy divorce after she pulled the plug on their union in February 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage.