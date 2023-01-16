Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Hate' Kanye West's New Wife, 'Focused On Family & Work' — Not Ex-Husband: Sources

kim kardashian doesnt hate kanye west new wife
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 16 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Contrary to reports, Kim Kardashian does not "hate" Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori. Sources close to the situation scoffed at the accusations, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively there is "no truth" to any existing beef between the two, adding Kim, 42, is solely "focusing on her family and work" — not her ex-husband's love life.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is not true," one insider revealed after weekend reports claimed Kim "hates" Bianca and was always "suspicious" about her relationship with Kanye.

Kanye, 45, secretly married Bianca during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills last week, just months after finalizing his divorce from Kim. The Australian-born new Mrs. West, 28, works as the architectural designer for his Yeezy fashion brand.

kim kardashian doesnt hate kanye west new wife
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bianca is no Kim, with pals back home completely shocked the girl they described as “quiet" and "normal" bagged the controversial rapper.

“Everyone’s freaking out,” one source told The Herald Sun. “She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognize her (in recent pictures)."

Bianca's family wasted no time jumping on the fame train.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca, told reporters after the nuptials.

One of her other relatives, Alyssia Censori, said Bianca's family was “super happy for them both.”

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian doesnt hate kanye west new wife
Source: Mega
MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Kim recently addressed the hardships she's faced while trying to protect the kids she shares with Kanye — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — from his ongoing antics.

The Grammy winner went into hiding after declaring "def con 3" on Jewish people and doubling down on his antisemitic remarks. Somehow, he reemerged as a married man.

Article continues below advertisement

"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," Kim said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast last month.

She admitted it was tough.

kim kardashian cries interview kanye west co parenting
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," Kim vowed before getting choked up about her late father.

"I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience. That's all I want for my kids as long as they can have it, that's all I want for them," she shared between tears. "If they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

In November, Kim and Kanye finally settled their lengthy divorce after she pulled the plug on their union in February 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.