Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Hate' Kanye West's New Wife, 'Focused On Family & Work' — Not Ex-Husband: Sources
Contrary to reports, Kim Kardashian does not "hate" Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori. Sources close to the situation scoffed at the accusations, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively there is "no truth" to any existing beef between the two, adding Kim, 42, is solely "focusing on her family and work" — not her ex-husband's love life.
"This is not true," one insider revealed after weekend reports claimed Kim "hates" Bianca and was always "suspicious" about her relationship with Kanye.
Kanye, 45, secretly married Bianca during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills last week, just months after finalizing his divorce from Kim. The Australian-born new Mrs. West, 28, works as the architectural designer for his Yeezy fashion brand.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bianca is no Kim, with pals back home completely shocked the girl they described as “quiet" and "normal" bagged the controversial rapper.
“Everyone’s freaking out,” one source told The Herald Sun. “She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognize her (in recent pictures)."
Bianca's family wasted no time jumping on the fame train.
“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca, told reporters after the nuptials.
One of her other relatives, Alyssia Censori, said Bianca's family was “super happy for them both.”
Kim recently addressed the hardships she's faced while trying to protect the kids she shares with Kanye — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — from his ongoing antics.
The Grammy winner went into hiding after declaring "def con 3" on Jewish people and doubling down on his antisemitic remarks. Somehow, he reemerged as a married man.
"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," Kim said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast last month.
She admitted it was tough.
"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," Kim vowed before getting choked up about her late father.
"I had the best dad and I had the best memories and the greatest experience. That's all I want for my kids as long as they can have it, that's all I want for them," she shared between tears. "If they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"
In November, Kim and Kanye finally settled their lengthy divorce after she pulled the plug on their union in February 2021 after nearly 7 years of marriage.