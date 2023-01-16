Utah Dad Accused of Killing His Wife & 5 Kids Praised In Bizarre Obituary

A Utah man accused of having killed his wife and five children was praised by friends in his obituary that failed to mention his horrific crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Orwin Haight, 42, allegedly killed his wife, Tausha, 40, and their five children, after she asked him for a divorce. The father allegedly turned the gun on himself after the horrific spree.

In addition to the death of his wife and children, Tausha's mother, Gail Earl, 78, was also a victim of the alleged murder-suicide.

While the massive loss of life was newsworthy in itself, it was Michael's bizarre obituary caught that garnered viral attention and backlash online.