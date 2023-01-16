'Like Setting Off A Nuclear Bomb': Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Not Welcome' At BAFTA Party Over Ongoing Drama With Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “not welcome” at this year’s BAFTA Tea Party as a result of the couple’s ongoing drama with the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come in the wake of Harry’s new memoir Spare and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the renegade royals were reportedly not invited to the star-studded event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
“BAFTA decided it was a terrible idea [to invite them],” one consultant for the charitable British organization told the Sun on Sunday. “They thought it would be a PR disaster.”
“For them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It’s a no-go,” the source continued. “Any interviews would go viral. Anything negative on William would be devastating.”
The BAFTA insider also pointed out how Prince William serves as president of the British Academy, and so Harry and Meghan being in attendance — and potentially “attacking” the Prince of Wales — was enough to keep them away from the annual event.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan came under fire in December after criticizing the royal family in their controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
The criticisms continued with Harry’s newly released memoir, Spare, in which he targeted William and Kate Middleton – something that left the Prince of Wales both “taken aback” and “privately seething.”
“William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done,” one royal source spilled, “[the royals] have been taken aback by the level of detail and just how far Harry has gone in all of this.”
“'It really feels like a line has been crossed,” the source added, indicating that a reconciliation between the two parties is now “not being considered.”
During one bombshell allegation, Harry claimed William “physically attacked” him in 2019 after the brothers engaged in a heated exchange about Meghan.
Harry also blamed William and Kate for “convincing” him into wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, and for making Meghan cry just before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.
Also shocking was the series of claims made about King Charles and Queen Camilla in Harry’s memoir — allegations that have reportedly left the king and queen “outraged.”