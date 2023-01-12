Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Privately Seething' Despite Putting On A United Front During First Public Outing Since Harry's Tell-All Memoir
Prince William & Kate Middleton were spotted for the first time since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir Spare — which aired off his family’s dirty laundry — and the duo put on a happy front despite them being furious behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Liverpool for their first outing since Harry started promoting his tell-all. The duo arrived to do charity work at a new hospital. The royals arrived to see a large crowd ready to greet them with cheers.
In photos, the two smiled hard for the crowd and put on a united front.
King Charles III did his own appearance doing charity work at the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed. He was seen walking the streets while shaking hands with people who lined up to see him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the royal family has been “privately seething” even though they refuse to comment on Harry’s book or the allegations within it.
In the book, Harry trashed Kate accusing her of making his wife Meghan Markle cry during preparation for their wedding. He even revealed text messages that his sister-in-law had sent Meghan.
In the messages, Kate tells Meghan that her daughter Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress had made the little one cry after she tried it on.
“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Middleton wrote Markle before adding, “She cried when she tried it on at home.”
“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan responded.
In addition, Harry accused his brother William of becoming physical with him during a 2019 argument about Markle. Harry wrote, “[William] set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
The royals continue to remain silent.
