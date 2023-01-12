Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Privately Seething' Despite Putting On A United Front During First Public Outing Since Harry's Tell-All Memoir

Prince William & Kate Middleton were spotted for the first time since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell memoir Spare — which aired off his family’s dirty laundry — and the duo put on a happy front despite them being furious behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Liverpool for their first outing since Harry started promoting his tell-all. The duo arrived to do charity work at a new hospital. The royals arrived to see a large crowd ready to greet them with cheers.