Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > REELZ

FBI Continue Search For Child Trafficking Suspect Who Disappeared Before Scheduled Court Appearance

fbi search child trafficking suspect disappeared court appearance reelzjpg
Source: Reelz
By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The FBI and Missouri State Police are currently searching for a man federally charged with child sex trafficking and a series of other severe crimes, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, was indicted on child sex trafficking charges in St. Louis, Missouri in 2022. He is also reportedly wanted on state charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi search child trafficking suspect disappeared court appearance reelz jpg
Source: Reelz

According to Reelz’s On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Fields has not been seen since December when he was first federally charged with child sex trafficking.

In a segment of On Patrol: Live since obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Larkin speaks with Jay Greenberg, the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Office.

According to Greenberg, Fields has not reported for any of his court appearances in connection with the charges against him.

Greenberg also revealed that while the FBI has successfully arrested a suspected co-conspirator connected to Fields, they have still not determined Fields’ current whereabouts and believe the 58-year-old suspect is on the run.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi search child trafficking suspect disappeared court appearance reelz jpg
Source: Reelz
MORE ON:
REELZ

If found and proven guilty of the federal charges against him, Fields reportedly faces between ten years and life in prison. State charges will also potentially be added to the suspect’s sentence should he be found and proven guilty.

Even more shocking are Greenberg’s claims Fields is suspected of “accepting payment, cash, cars and other items of value in return for a child’s innocence.”

The FBI currently believes Fields is hiding out in either Franklin or Phelps County, Missouri, with family in Kentucky or possibly in Florida.

Fields, considered armed and dangerous, has been described as 6’ 2”, 230 lbs. white male with brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes. He also has a horseshoe mustache.

Article continues below advertisement
fbi search child trafficking suspect disappeared court appearance reelz jpg
Source: Reelz

On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call the FBI with any information on the whereabouts of Donald Eugene Fields II at 1-800-CALL-FBI / 1800-225-5324.

On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.