FBI Continue Search For Child Trafficking Suspect Who Disappeared Before Scheduled Court Appearance
The FBI and Missouri State Police are currently searching for a man federally charged with child sex trafficking and a series of other severe crimes, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, was indicted on child sex trafficking charges in St. Louis, Missouri in 2022. He is also reportedly wanted on state charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering.
According to Reelz’s On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Fields has not been seen since December when he was first federally charged with child sex trafficking.
In a segment of On Patrol: Live since obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Larkin speaks with Jay Greenberg, the FBI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Office.
According to Greenberg, Fields has not reported for any of his court appearances in connection with the charges against him.
Greenberg also revealed that while the FBI has successfully arrested a suspected co-conspirator connected to Fields, they have still not determined Fields’ current whereabouts and believe the 58-year-old suspect is on the run.
If found and proven guilty of the federal charges against him, Fields reportedly faces between ten years and life in prison. State charges will also potentially be added to the suspect’s sentence should he be found and proven guilty.
Even more shocking are Greenberg’s claims Fields is suspected of “accepting payment, cash, cars and other items of value in return for a child’s innocence.”
The FBI currently believes Fields is hiding out in either Franklin or Phelps County, Missouri, with family in Kentucky or possibly in Florida.
Fields, considered armed and dangerous, has been described as 6’ 2”, 230 lbs. white male with brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes. He also has a horseshoe mustache.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call the FBI with any information on the whereabouts of Donald Eugene Fields II at 1-800-CALL-FBI / 1800-225-5324.
