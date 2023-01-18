President Joe Biden Continues To IGNORE Questions About Classified Docs As New Report Reveals DOJ Kept FBI Away From Search
President Joe Biden laughed at reporters this week when they asked him about the ongoing classified documents scandal he is now engulfed in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place inside the Oval Office on Tuesday as President Biden met with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Towards the end of his meeting with Rutte, a number of White House reporters asked Biden about the sensitive and classified documents recently found inside at least two of his private properties.
Rather than answer the reporters’ questions, President Biden instead laughed and ignored the barrage of inquiries being thrown his way.
The surprising incident took place the same day it was revealed the Department of Justice allegedly struck a deal to keep the FBI from searching for more classified files potentially still in Biden’s possession.
According to Daily Mail, the DOJ – headed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland – considered tasking FBI agents with monitoring Biden’s personal attorneys as the lawyers searched the president’s Wilmington and Rehoboth, Delaware homes for more classified docs.
The DOJ ultimately decided against involving the FBI after striking a deal with Biden’s personal attorneys.
Instead, the parties agreed that the president’s lawyers would search for any remaining classified documents without FBI oversight. If any more classified files were found to still be in Biden’s possession, the president’s lawyers would report the findings directly to the DOJ.
- Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
- Joe Biden Forgets Name Of Martin Luther King III's Wife During Botched MLK Jr. Day Speech
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Mocks President Joe Biden Over The Discovery Of Additional Classified Documents In 'Flimsy' Garage
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more classified documents were ultimately found to be in Biden’s possession.
At least two sets of additional classified docs were found inside the president’s garage at his personal residence in Wilmington on January 12 and 14, at which point U.S. Attorney John Lausch was informed about the findings.
Biden has since come under fire from House Republicans – particularly after it was revealed the Secret Service agents monitoring the president’s home in Delaware do not maintain a log of who and when individuals visit the property.
“Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” wrote GOP House Rep. and House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer.
When asked whether the Biden Administration will cooperate with the GOP’s request for certain documents and other information, White House spokesperson Ian Sams refused to confirm.
“We're limited in what we can say during an ongoing DOJ inquiry,” Sams said on Tuesday, referring to the special counsel's ongoing inquiry.
“We'll make a determination about our response in due course, but of course, we're gonna call it out when we see rampant hypocrisy, that that shows a total lack of credibility when it comes to these requests,” he added.