911 Call Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Struggled To Direct Paramedics To California Home After Singer Suffered Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper struggled to direct emergency responders to the singer’s California mansion after Presley was found unresponsive last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the newly released 911 call, Presley’s housekeeper is heard desperately trying to direct the 911 dispatcher to her boss’s Calabasas home before the dispatcher asked if there was someone else at the home to speak with.
A man at the scene, believed to be the 54-year-old singer’s ex-husband Danny Keogh, is then heard speaking to the dispatcher.
“What’s the address of your emergency?” the dispatcher initially asked Presley’s housekeeper in the 911 call obtained by the New York Post. “The closest street on the corner, it's Providence Drive?”
“I really don't know anything… it’s Calabasas,” the housekeeper responded.
“Hi,” the man believed to be Keogh said after the dispatcher asked to speak with someone else at the home. “How close, far are they?”
“I think they're here,” the man then said just before the 911 call came to an end.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Presley was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California on Thursday after her housekeeper found the singer unresponsive.
- Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
- Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Go To Lisa Marie Presley's 3 Daughters Following Singer's Death
- Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim
Keogh reportedly performed CPR on the singer until EMTs arrived and administered epinephrine to regain her pulse. It is believed Presley went into full cardiac arrest at the time.
After arriving at the hospital, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was then placed on life support and put into a medically induced coma. She passed away later Thursday evening.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Presley’s mother, Priscilla, said in a statement confirming her daughter’s passing.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla added. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Presley will be buried at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee alongside her late son Benjamin.
She will be honored with a public memorial at Graceland on January 22 before being laid to rest.