‘Didn’t Like Being Alone’: Country Superstar Naomi Judd’s Sad Last Days Revealed, Husband Larry Strickland Was In Europe When She Took Her Life

On the day in question, Naomi’s daughter, Ashley Judd, had arrived at the home after receiving a call from the singer’s personal assistant. Ashley was at the home, but in a different room, when Naomi took her life.

The investigator’s notes showed that while a distraught Ashley tried to comfort her mother in her last moments, the actress instructed those around her not to communicate with Larry.

“Naomi laying in bed,” the notes stated. "Right side of bed on her back. The only comm(unication) was Ashley telling (unknown persons) not to call Larry.”