‘Didn’t Like Being Alone’: Country Superstar Naomi Judd’s Sad Last Days Revealed, Husband Larry Strickland Was In Europe When She Took Her Life
Beloved country singer Naomi Judd's sad last days were exposed as part of the investigation file released by Tennessee police, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to police records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Naomi, 76, was at home without her husband, Larry Strickland, on the day of her suicide.
Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, at the family’s sprawling Tennessee compound. The newly obtained records revealed that Naomi’s husband of 33 years was off in Europe at the time.
“Didn’t like being alone/Larry in Europe,” handwritten notes from a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy, who responded to the scene, uncovered. “She threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times, guns were involved. She locked herself in her bedroom. She would threaten to shoot the people who took her (illegible.)”
On the day in question, Naomi’s daughter, Ashley Judd, had arrived at the home after receiving a call from the singer’s personal assistant. Ashley was at the home, but in a different room, when Naomi took her life.
The investigator’s notes showed that while a distraught Ashley tried to comfort her mother in her last moments, the actress instructed those around her not to communicate with Larry.
“Naomi laying in bed,” the notes stated. "Right side of bed on her back. The only comm(unication) was Ashley telling (unknown persons) not to call Larry.”
The investigator also said there was a theory that she didn’t intend to shoot herself. “Speculation she didn’t mean to do it but wanted attention,” the notes read.
Larry, along with Naomi’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, initially sued the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to block the release of the police file. However, they dropped the case in December after a lengthy court battle.
The police file revealed that Ashley, 54, and other members of Naomi’s inner circle had been keeping an eye on her. On the morning of her death, Naomi’s assistant called Ashley to inform her that the singer was suffering a manic episode.
Ashley then called the family therapist, Dr. Ted Klontz, for help. According to the report, she told him: “She was screaming and speaking in tongues. After about 10 minutes she calmed down.”
In the file is a photo of a note Naomi left before she died. The heartbreaking letter written on a Post-It said, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A line was drawn under the word “not.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in additional photos, Naomi's blood-stained bed along with a Glock handgun can be seen in the bedroom.