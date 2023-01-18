Jeffrey Dahmer's Stepmom Shari Dies At 81 After Defending Convicted Cannibal Killer Decades After Murders

From 1978 until his arrest in 1991, Jeffrey was accused of sexually assaulting, torturing, dismembering, and consuming his victims' bodies.

At least 17 young men and boys were victims of the Milwaukee Cannibal, whose story was later turned into a popular yet highly controversial Netflix series, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In the series, Sheri was played by actress Molly Ringwald.

After the allegations of Jeffrey's crimes were brought to the public, Sheri claimed that Jeffrey was a "vulnerable" young man when she first met him, who was "embarrassed and ashamed" over his parent's divorce.

The serial killer's stepmom also stated that he was "very good at disguising his feelings."

Even after he was convicted of one of the most unimaginable acts of crime in the nation's history, Sheri continued to offer Jeffrey unconditional support and often visited him while he was in prison.