Jeffrey Dahmer's Stepmom Shari Dies At 81 After Defending Convicted Cannibal Killer Decades After Murders
The stepmother of convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has died. Sheri Dahmer, who was infamous for supporting her stepson despite his heinous crimes, passed away on January 13 at 81 years old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sheri died at a Seville, Ohio, nursing home, which was nearby the place she shared with Jeffrey's father, Lionel Dahmer, 86.
Her cause of death was believed to be associated with a recent downturn in her health, according to the Daily Mail.
Sheri was criticized for standing by her stepson, as well as remaining married to Lionel, even after the gruesome extent of Jeffrey's crimes were aired at trial.
Sheri married Lionel in 1978 after his divorce from Jeffrey's biological mother. That was the same year that Jeffrey began the notorious killings that earned him the nicknames "Milwaukee Monster" and the "Milwaukee Cannibal."
From 1978 until his arrest in 1991, Jeffrey was accused of sexually assaulting, torturing, dismembering, and consuming his victims' bodies.
At least 17 young men and boys were victims of the Milwaukee Cannibal, whose story was later turned into a popular yet highly controversial Netflix series, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In the series, Sheri was played by actress Molly Ringwald.
After the allegations of Jeffrey's crimes were brought to the public, Sheri claimed that Jeffrey was a "vulnerable" young man when she first met him, who was "embarrassed and ashamed" over his parent's divorce.
The serial killer's stepmom also stated that he was "very good at disguising his feelings."
Even after he was convicted of one of the most unimaginable acts of crime in the nation's history, Sheri continued to offer Jeffrey unconditional support and often visited him while he was in prison.
A source close to Lionel and Sheri told The Sun that she was a "good stepmom." The insider said that while Sheri had no biological children of her own, she tried to "connect with Jeff as his stepmother."
The source also provided details on the last few months of Sheri's life and how her deteriorating health impacted her marriage.
"Lionel hasn't really been able to go see Shari much in recent times, I believe the last time he saw her was in October," they shared. "There is not going to be a funeral, per Shari's will she didn't want a service or anything like that."
"She just wanted to be cremated and left instructions in her will on what she wanted done with the ashes," the insider added.