Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Heckled By Protesters On 'The View' Hours After Being Booed & Flipped Off At Yankees Game

ted cruz heckled protestors the view booed flipped off yankee gamejpg
Source: The View/TV Eyes
By:

Oct. 24 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Senator Ted Cruz was met with an unwarm welcome when he appeared on The View, just hours after being booed and flipped off at the Yankees vs. Astros game one night before, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The surprising confrontation happened Monday morning as the controversial Texas senator joined The View co-hosts to discuss the country’s economy.

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruz heckled protestors the view booed flipped off yankee game jpg
Source: The View/TV Eyes

But things quickly took a turn for the worse when a group of demonstrators in the audience began to chant: “Vote for climate change!”

Although Cruz attempted to ignore the protesters and continue with his remarks about the economy, the chanting persisted.

Whoopi Goldberg, who serves as the ABC talk show’s moderator, was ultimately forced to step in and asked the demonstrators to stop.

"Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go,” Goldberg responded. “You've got to go; you've got to let us do our jobs.”

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruz heckled protestors the view booed flipped off yankee game jpg
Source: The View/TV Eyes

Even more surprising are reports that one audience member reportedly shouted “F--- you!” to Cruz, forcing the show’s audio to be cut and sending the program into an unscheduled commercial break.

When The View returned from break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz for the surprising incident.

“I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I am sorry that this has happened in our house,” Navarro told Cruz.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View’s newest co-host, and Sunny Hostin, a six-year veteran of the talk show, also fired back at the climate change demonstrators in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruz heckled protestors the view booed flipped off yankee game jpg
Source: The View/TV Eyes

"They weren't even protesting you,” Griffin told Cruz. "We do cover climate here, guys."

"They're accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that,” Hostin added.

A spokesperson for The View later confirmed in a statement that “three members of the audience" were "promptly escorted out by security" following the sudden outbursts.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cruz also caused a stir when he showed up at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Sunday night to watch the Houston Astros beat the home team.

A series of Twitter posts showed the 51-year-old senator being flipped off by Yankee fans as he arrived at his VIP seat behind home plate, and then booed and jeered when he got up to leave during the game’s sixth inning.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.