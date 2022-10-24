Texas Senator Ted Cruz Flipped Off & Booed While Attending Yankees Vs. Astros Game
Senator Ted Cruz received a rude awakening over the weekend as he attended the final ALCS game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward interaction took place Sunday night as the controversial Texas senator arrived to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to watch his team clinch the league’s championship series.
But as Cruz arrived to his seat and turned to face the crowd behind him, he was met with boos, jeers and even some Yankee fans flipping him the bird and giving him a thumbs down.
That was the shocking scene shared by two separate Twitter users who took to the social media platform to post Cruz’s appearance at the MLB game.
In one Twitter post, at least three Yankee fans are seen giving the 51-year-old senator the middle finger. Another Yankee fan is seen pointing his thumb down at Cruz.
In another post, which appeared to be a video of Cruz leaving the game just before the sixth inning, the crowd is heard booing at the senator as he walked through the stands waving goodbye to the baseball fans in attendance.
“Yooo the guy 2 seats to his right is flipping him the bird along with everybody else in the stadium…I love my state, GREATEST PLACE IN THE ENTIRE WORLD,” one user wrote after seeing the Twitter post.
“Totally sure someone bought him that seat. He’s used to that since that’s how he got his senate seat,” another user quipped regarding the roughly $2,000 VIP seat the senator was sitting in.
“Ted Cruz accomplishes the impossible, united Astros and Yankees fans…” yet another person joked.
Cruz, who posted his own message and selfie to Twitter at the start of the game, only garnered an abysmal 3,000 likes. The two posts mocking the senator received a combined total of more than 12,000 likes.
“Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium,” Cruz wrote alongside a photo of him and what appears to be a close friend. “[Go Astros].”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is hardly the first time the Texas senator has been confronted while out in public.
In September, as Cruz was returning to Houston after a trip to Washington, D.C., a critic confronted the senator as he was attempting to collect his belongings and depart the plane.
"Hey, we're in Houston? I thought we were going to Cancun?" the passenger quipped before the two shared a short exchange regarding gun reform. "Senator, thank you for everything you've done since Uvalde. All those podcast episodes must have raised a lot of money for you."
Cruz was again heckled a few days later when he announced a plan to minimize school shootings without implementing gun control.